Sam Bush to headline Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum opening

Now that the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro, KY has closed to implement the move to their new home a few blocks away, details have begun to emerge about the grand re-opening in October when they rebrand as the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

The new building will be configured to allow much more space for exhibits, including materials that have been in storage for some time, plus a full-sized concert theater, an outdoor concert space, and a restaurant that will entice locals and visitors alike to visit the site. Efforts to obtain the necessary financing have been underway for several years, with pledges coming in from the wider bluegrass community, plus the city of Owensboro and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. With the new center located in the redeveloped downtown area along the Ohio River, state and local officials are looking forward to the increase in tourism they expect to find once the HoF reopens October 18.

Today they have announced that Sam Bush will perform on October 19 in the indoor Woodward Theater at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now available online.

Much more is planned for the grand re-opening weekend, and more details will be announced in the coming months. This is an event that any serious bluegrass lover will want to consider, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see music history being made.