Run Fanny Run from Band of Ruhks

Rebel Records has released a debut single from Authentic, the upcoming sophomore project by The Band of Ruhks.

The band has reached the status of a bluegrass supergroup, by nature of the solo careers that the three founding members have enjoyed. Ronnie Bowman, Kenny Smith, and Don Rigsby all came to national prominence of Lonesome River Band in the 1990s. After leaving the band, each went on to find success on their own – Ronnie as a singer and songwriter, Kenny with his wife as Kenny & Amanda Smith, and Don in a variety of groups and projects under his own name.

When they reunited in 2014, the music community sat up and took notice, and their debut album was eagerly awaited. And so now is their second, set for release in October.

A video was just released for the single, Run Fanny Run, written by Ronnie Bowman and Don Rigsby, with Don taking the lead vocal. It tells a moonshining story, directed by Elisabeth Donaldson, with the tale acted out on screen.

Though not out front, Bowman all but steals the show with his moving harmony parts, and the band absolutely powers through the song.

You can find Run Fanny Run now wherever you stream or download music online.

Look for the full album to drop on October 18.