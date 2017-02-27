Ronnie Allen passes

Ronnie Allen, son of ‘Red’ Allen, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was 67 years of age.

Along with brothers Greg and Harley, Ronnie, who played electric bass in the trio, they formed the Allen Brothers band. After being introduced by father ‘Red’ on three albums on which they recorded with him, they recorded two albums for Rounder Records and one for Folkways.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 27, 2017, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home South Chapel in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice in Ronnie Allen’s memory.

The funeral home web site includes some nice remembrances of his life in the Dayton, Ohio, area. Simply click on the Guest Book icon to read them all.

R.I.P. Ronnie Allen

