Robbie Mann to The Hillbilly Gypsies

West Virginia’s Hillbilly Gypsies have announced the addition of Robbie Mann to the group on fiddle.

This highly entertaining stage band has been working festivals and concert halls since 2001, bringing a sort of hybrid sound that blends old time and bluegrass into a very distinctive performance style. They have six recordings to their credit, three of which are still in circulation.

Robbie is a 2015 graduate of the bluegrass program at Glenville State College, but he has been sawing on his fiddle since the age of six. As a youngster he studied both classical and old time music, having the good fortune to work with some fairly high powered instructors along the way.

In the Gypsies he joins founders Jamie Lynn and Trae Buckner, with Levi Houston Sanders on banjo, and Ryan Cramer on bass. Trae handles guitar and clawhammer banjo, and both he and Jamie sing lead and harmony vocals.

You can learn more about the band online.