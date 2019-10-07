Rob Ickes offers online instruction at Rob’s Reso Room

Dobro master Rob Ickes is the first instructor on a new online teaching site from Big Music Tent.

Rob’s Reso Room went live just this morning, and Big Music Tent is offering two weeks of free access to the 15 hours of video instruction currently posted as an introductory offer. The site also features a member forum where you can talk reso with other committed players 24/7, and an “Ask Rob” section where members can upload a song, performance, or lick and get feedback from the maestro.

When we spoke with Ickes this morning he expressed his excitement over this new site, and his ability to get in on the ground floor. He said that he and his business partner, Craig Spinney, plan to eventually bring in other instructors on different instruments in a variety of styles.

“Craig is the stage manager on the Daily Show, and is also a great musician who plays everything really well. He moved down here a while ago to try his hand at some music and songwriting. He works in New York during the week, but is in Nashville on the weekend.

I had been approached by a company a few years ago to do something like this, but I didn’t like the arrangement they offered. Then when Craig brought this up as a partnership, I said, ‘let’s go!’

It will be nice to have a place where I can share what I do, a way to spread information and help people get better with their music a little more quickly.”

With Craig’s background in mind, perhaps this intro video makes sense…

Memberships fees will run $40 for one month, $105 for three months, $180 for six months, or $300/year. But all new members get two weeks free to decide before their paid membership is in force, so you can make an evaluation for yourself.

Rob says he believes it will offer something that all dobro students want – a real community of players they can belong to.

“I talk to so many reso players who say, ‘There’s nobody near me who plays.’ I always laugh and tell them, ‘That’s the way it’s always been!’ With Rob’s Reso Room at least they can have online friends as near as their phone or computer who they can share stories with, and help each other out with their music.”

Here’s another video introduction to Rob and his musical career.

You can find all the details about the new site online, and see if it sounds like something that could help you reach your reso goals.