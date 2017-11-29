Ricky Skaggs rides the Santa Train

As was previously announced, Ricky Skaggs was the celebrity participant in the 2018 Santa Train, an annual event sponsored by the CSX Corporation, on November 18.

The train brings toys and Christmas gifts to distribute at 14 stops throughout the Appalachian regions of Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. Of course, Santa came along for the ride, plus a number of volunteers from the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Food City, Appalachian Power, and Soles4Souls.

Skaggs, who grew up in rural Kentucky, said that the more than a hundred mile trek was a moving one that warmed his heart.

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect, I just knew we were gonna be giving away toys, backpacks, clothing and food to the folks in the mountains, but those precious faces I saw gave me more than I gave them. A very moving event. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.

CSX was totally professional and prepared. 75 years! Then you have Santa! Awesome!”

Well done, Ricky, and all the volunteers and sponsors!

