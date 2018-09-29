Random notes from World of Bluegrass 2018

IBMA’s love affair with Raleigh continues. Crowds seem bigger this year. Exhibitors report brisk business – one merchant sold two high-end banjos in an hour. And there’s more jamming per square inch than I remember seeing in Nashville.

In fact, it’s hard to imagine IBMA and Raleigh not being together. But if the growth in World of Bluegrass continues, you can expect both parties to work on another extension before the recently renewed agreement runs out in 2021.

City officials are so pleased with the influx of business and cash from the festival that they are actively recruiting other acoustic music festivals to relocate.

Not everyone is happy with Raleigh, of course. Some musicians who live in Nashville haven’t participated since WOB left there. And some traditionalists still long for a return to Kentucky.

But Raleigh is serviced by an airport and Amtrak, is less expensive than Nashville and seems to really want bluegrassers to be here. In Nashville, IBMA was just another music event. In Raleigh, bluegrass commands center stage.