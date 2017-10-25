Ralph Paige passes

It is with great sadness that the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association announces the passing of Ralph Paige, who died on October 24, 2017.

Ralph was a pioneer in Michigan’s bluegrass music. He was a founding member of the R&L Express, one of the region’s most popular bluegrass bands in the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s. Ralph will be remembered for his lonesome tenor and masterful rhythm guitar playing.

His sound company provided sound for many Michigan and Ohio bluegrass festivals, including Milan, Charlotte, Whispering Winds, and the Funny Farm.

Ralph was also instrumental in the design and building of the Paige capo, used by many musicians in all genres. His son, Bryan, heads the company, based in Jonesville, MI.

Ralph was inducted into the Southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Honor in August of this year.

Arrangements are pending.