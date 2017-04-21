Q&A with Katy Daley – Tom Mindte

KD: And the subject matter has changed.

TM: I have all that in my head. I can picture that guy who is missing his mountain home and I can sing that song and even though I haven’t been there – except on summer trips to my grandparent’s homeplace in West Virginia. I never lived that life, but just from listening to this music all my life, I can put myself in that man’s footsteps and get that emotion. But you can’t expect most teenagers to do that. We’re lucky they respect it at all.

KD: Patuxent Music does attract a lot of young musicians and people who haven’t recorded on a major label. What do you see in them that makes you willing to record them and make it a success?

TM: That’s half of what I do on the bluegrass side of it. The other half is guys who’ve been out there and they’re still great but they’re don’t have enough gigs to get a record on a major label. So I record a lot of the old-timers, too. The folks in the middle can make their own way. They don’t really need me. But to go back to the kids. I just see these kids and they’re so talented and they want to try to make a go of it. They want to play a lot. I can’t support it just because of that. I have to make sure they’re going to play enough to sell some of these CDs we’re making. At least enough to break even. Sometimes we don’t. Sometimes we do. Sometimes we do and then some. You want to keep this music going in some form. You want people to still play acoustic music. I’ll see a band and if I like the music and if they don’t have a big head and think they’re great, sometimes I’ll offer them a recording contract. And they usually think I’m kidding.

KD: Let’s name some of the people you’ve recorded: Russ Carson, Jessie Baker, Mark Delaney, Casey Driscoll, Red Allen & Frank Wakefield, Patrick McAvinue, Jordan Tice and Daniel Greeson, the young fiddle player. What a great talent he is.

TM: I met him at Mt Airy’s Fiddler Convention. He was 11 years old and my buddy Donnie Scott said, “I want you to hear this boy play fiddle.” He could play pretty good then. Every year I go to Galax, Mt. Airy and there used to be a few others I went to. I would get a band together with Donnie Scott, who is a dobro player from North Carolina. We got Daniel Greeson to play fiddle with us two or three times a year at the fiddlers conventions. He was getting better and better and I decided it was time for him to have a fiddle album. And that’s what we did.

There’s Tatiana Hargreaves, who’s from Oregon and she’s a wonderful fiddler. She was 14 when I did her album. She’s finished college now. Nate Leath brought her to my attention. And Nate Leath, himself. I saw him at fiddlers convention when he was 10 or 11. He started playing jazz violin. There wasn’t too many young people into that. I asked him when he was 15 to come up and record a jazz violin album. We recorded it.

He didn’t get along with his stepfather so he was living at his grandma’s. She was very protective of him. She loved him to death and he loved her, but it wasn’t going to work. He wanted to move up here. I said OK if your grandma says OK. I knew she wouldn’t. Well, grandma called and said if you let him move up there and have people to play with, we’ll help you support him. I said when he gets done with high school, call me back. Two or three months went by he called back and said, “I got my GED.”

He was still 15, getting ready to turn 16 and I didn’t know if I could handle that, but I said OK. He got up here and I couldn’t get him into Montgomery County schools because I only had a power of attorney. I didn’t have custody. They said he wasn’t a resident and you’ll have to pay $2,000 a year tuition. He already had his GED so I said, “You can go to college.” He started at Montgomery College when he was 16. He went there and then he got a scholarship to Berklee Music School in Boston. Now he’s a professor teaching at Washington-Lee University. (chuckle) It worked out. He wasn’t too much trouble. I mean, there’s always going to be issues but it wasn’t too bad.

KD: We hear people say, “We need young people in the music.” They seem to be around. Are they looking for them in the wrong places? You see them in picking situations?

TM: It’s true that there aren’t too many young people in this area playing bluegrass. Very few.

KD: Where are they?

TM: They’re in North Carolina, southern Virginia, where bluegrass started. And there are fiddle camps, music camps. That’s where we’re getting all these kids. Boys and girls. Used to be that people recognize that their child had talent and the only place to send them was to classical music. Now we have all these camps and we’re getting those kids. They super talented and they can play like you wouldn’t believe. There are more good instrumentalists than there are singers. The band I just had in here all week – The Wildmans from Floyd, Virginia. They live in a log cabin up on a mountain. Every Friday night in Floyd, there’s picking. There’s a show at the Old Country Store but there’s also picking on the street before the show starts.

KD: We’ve talked about some of the people you’ve recorded but we haven’t talked about how you got into a recording career.

TM: Early on a local band heard I had some very basic equipment – a reel-to-reel and the PA system I used with my band. I recorded them and they put my name as engineer on their demos. Those got passed around and people started calling me. I needed to get some new equipment so I bought a multi-track analog recorder, some better microphones and it just went from there. Then I recorded Warner Williams, who’s a blues guitarist. I still had the Montgomery County Ramblers so I did a demo for that band that came out pretty good. My dad and I rented the space we’re in now for our hobbies. He had some cars and I built the studio. Joe Meadows knew that I had the studio. Joe played Travis style guitar as well as fiddle. In fact he’s on a couple Stanley Brothers’ records playing Travis-style guitar. Dick Spottswood asked if I could record some music beds for his radio show. Joe came over and we did that. We actually did two or three songs where I played the accordion and Joe played guitar.

There was a record company in North Carolina which wanted to record a fiddle album. Joe said, “I live in the DC area and I’d like to record it at Patuxent.” We made a demo and sent it to them. They thought it was OK and they hired me to do the record. Jimmy Gaudreau, Mike Munford, and Jack & Vicki from my band. We cut that album in the mid-’90s and I got the whole thing mixed. The record company owed me several thousand dollars and they went bankrupt. So I had this mixed Joe Meadows record. The only thing that was on Patuxent at that time was my own band. That’s why I made the record label just so it would have a label on it and it would look like a real record not a homemade record. (chuckle) Of course, the band being the same name as the label kind of gave it away. I put the Joe Meadows album out on Patuxent Records. I sent one of them to Dave Freeman at County Sales. He loved it and gave it a super good review and he bought a bunch of the records. Other people bought them and I thought, “This is pretty cool.” I’ll never get all that money back but at least we sold quite a few of those records.

Then I put out the Warner Williams blues record. I had sort of done that as a hobby just to record him. Then I decided to put that out. I had had a big party planned. John Duffey passed that week and his wake was on that night. I decided to go ahead and have the party as planned because some of the people were coming from out of town. One of the people who went to John’s wake was Frank Wakefield. They told him there was a big party going on so he showed up. We did some picking and we got along pretty good. I told him I had a record label. He said, “Oh yeah? Let’s pick another song.” I felt stupid ‘cause it was Frank Wakefield and he has all these records out. A few days later he called me and said, “If you really have a record label, I have some songs I want to record.” We did that. I think it was almost the same band I had backing Joe Meadows.

KD: Buzz Buzby was a huge influence on you for the early DC sound but I understand Frank Wakefield taught you a lot about Bill Monroe’s style of playing.

TM: I was trying to play Monroe style before I met Frank but it was so hard. I couldn’t get it. You could tell what tune it was but it wasn’t like Bill played it. Frank can play every Monroe instrumental and every break on every song note for note and he knows how to teach it. Frank, who is a very patient teacher, would set a couple days aside for students when he came here to record. I learned I had my hand in the wrong position. Once I got that right and started using my little finger it became a breeze to figure out what he was doing and how he was getting all those notes without moving his hand all up and down the neck.

KD: Buzz and Frank were great mandolin influences. Anybody else?

TM: I listen to Jethro Burns a lot. There’s probably someone out there who knows where to put your hand for his stuff, but I don’t. I can emulate it a little for swing music. Red Rector is another one I listen to. His style is different. Jesse McReynolds. No one has been able to touch his style ever.

We had a limited number of records in our house – Country Gentlemen, Bill Monroe and some Osborne Brothers and Bill Emerson & Cliff Waldron. The records were limited but I had WAMU. I would tape a lot of those broadcasts onto cassette and learn the tunes. I learned a whole lot of bluegrass from you, Jerry Gray and Gary Henderson just from listening to the radio. Bands would send Jerry Gray records from all over. Jerry would play them and you could hear what was going on in other places. All those bands that came out in the ‘70s who only made one or two records, I can tell you exactly who they are because of Jerry Gray playing them on the air. It was a good time to be here in DC and learning bluegrass.

KD: Which hat do you think of yourself as wearing most of the time: Musician, Collector, Record Executive?

TM: The record label is my main thing. I sell studio time for people doing their own projects. That’s a good income but stuff I’m doing for the label is my main thing. As of now everything we’ve put out is still in print. I have thousands of them. (laugh) This is my little piece of the recording business. It’s what I love to do. Sometimes I get surprised and a record will make a lot of money.

KD: Who’s done well?

TM: Danny Paisley’s royalties from SoundExchange have paid my rent for the past three or four years. That was very fortunate for me when he came to this label. And fortunate for him, too. I let him do the thing he does best. He does the repertoire that he does on stage so they’re all practiced, they don’t have to do many takes and they come out great. I finally got him to overdub his vocals instead of doing everything live. He said he’s never recorded that way before.

KD: How does that improve the sound?

TM: He’s got more than one shot at it. The whole band doesn’t have to play the whole song again if he hits a sour note – which he rarely does. Everyone does every once in a while. So he’s able to get the guitar track down and then he can concentrate on singing. He can listen back and get it the way he wants it.

KD: So Danny Paisley’s been a big one for you. Who else?

TM: The Banjo Project sold really well and that was kind of surprising. It cost so much to produce I didn’t think I’d recover my investment, but I did. There are a few others. There’s a few times when I think “Wow! This is going to be great!” I recorded a musician that I saw play and who I thought was great. It sold 9 CDs other than the ones the person bought. Nine members of the public ordered that CD. No record stores, nothing. Nine CDs. I still love the record. Why? This person’s so good. I don’t know why. It even got some good reviews but no one ordered it.

KD: As head of a label, what else do you have to do? You produce the record, you engineer the record, you probably shepherd these people around town. What about promotion and advertising and getting outlets to buy them? How does all that work?

TM: There’s hardly any record stores left. So that’s a thing of the past. David Freeman at County Sales usually likes the stuff I put out and he usually gives it a good review. We love County Sales.

KD: So you have to get people to order the record

TM: We send out a bunch of promos. lderly Instruments has a record distributor called Sidestreet. B-O-M is a distributor in Japan. But that’s it. We have them on our website, on CD Baby, and on Amazon.

KD: The rest is the artists’ responsibility?

TM: Other than the Banjo Project which sold a whole lot of CDs to the public, most of our sales are physical CDs that the artists buy from me to sell at gigs. The rest of the music sales are digital. iTunes and like that, Amazon and the other places that sell digital music for people to download. All this worry that we had over the sequence of the song, the space between the songs, doesn’t matter because they’re buying one song or they’re not going to play them in that order anyway. All that grief is for nothing. A lot of people buy the music digitally and they’re happy. The way we got music when I was young was a 3rd generation cassette, and I learned a lot of music off of that. An MP3 is way better than that.

KD: Well, technology has advanced. Used to be you had to all be in the same studio to record. Now you don’t even have to be in the same zip code. Record it at home and email it in.

TM: Sounds better if they’re all in together. You can see each other get the visual cues. I’ve done it both ways. Scott Vestal is one of the world’s best banjo players. When I send him a project to play the banjo on, he doesn’t just spend 5 minutes on it. He studies the tune and plays it perfectly. When he sends it back, it’s great. He’s one exception. A lot of times, especially if it’s an unknown artist and you’re getting a famous person to put a track on it, they’re not interested in spending a lot of time. Some people make a mistake of getting people who are way better than they are to be studio musicians on their album. You should get people who are on your level.

What’s happened is, there’s a lot of money in studio work and it’s a lot easier than going on the road. You can get some famous people because they’re available for hire. As long as the music has decent timing and they won’t be embarrassed to be on it, they’ll do it. It’s kind of overkill.

KD: What are your engineering credentials?

TM: Masters of Science and Electrical Engineering. I got my Bachelor’s Degree from Capitol College. Later I got something in the mail from them saying they were offering a Master’s Degree. That’s the craziest thing I ever did in my life because it took 2-1/2 years away from my life. It was way harder than I thought it would be because a lot of the technology had changed since my undergrad degree. I pretty much had to learn it all again. Anyway, I finally got it. Not that it does me any good because I’m not really designing anything except for my own little hobby stuff. I got it so I’m a real engineer.

KD: Do you do music every day? Playing or recording?

TM: Yeah. The recording’s the easy part. Mixing takes the longest. Most days I’m here working on stuff that’s already been recorded. Stuff on the radio now is perfect. The bigger name bands will spend $25,000 to produce their album. Every little mistake is fixed. When my record comes on after that, it’s got to sound as good as I can get it. I can’t let anything go. We have the technology to fix any little thing. Usually people are here two or three days and they get one shot at it. They have an opportunity to overdub stuff but sometimes I end up fixing stuff. That takes much longer than the recording itself. You want to fix it in a manner that’s not taking away from what they did so it’s still natural. One little flaw in a recording would make it not worthy of airplay nowadays.

KD: On your website it says: “Authentic and True, Acoustically and Stylistically.” Is that what you’re looking for in bands that come here?

TM: Yeah. I just do what I like to do and I’m surprised and happy that some other people like it, too.