Pull The Trigger – new single from The Grascals

The Grascals – photo © Laci Mack

Mountain Home Music has a new single this week for The Grascals, a bluesy love song written by Jamie Johnson and Shawn Camp called Pull The Trigger.

Now back with the band after an absence of several years, Jamie explained a bit about how he came to write this unique number.

“I had the idea a few years back to write a song about Cupid. Except instead of using arrows, this time he would use a love gun. I took this thought to a writing session with the great Shawn Camp, and we sat down and tossed ideas back and forth until we had penned Pull The Trigger. We put The Grascals’ sauce on it in the studio, and voila!”

That sauce involves a pulsing 4 beat on the verses and a grassy 2 for the choruses. All The Grascals get in on the action, with Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Danny Roberts on mandolin, Jamie Harper on fiddle, John Bryan on guitar, and Terry Smith on bass. Additional studio assistance came from Jimmy Haynes on guitar and Tony Creasman on drums. Johnson takes the lead vocal with Bryan on tenor.

Roberts admits that this one has a new sort of vibe for the band.

“When Jamie sent Pull The Trigger for us to listen to when we were picking songs for the new album, it hit me immediately that it would be a really good song for us to record. It has a completely different feel from anything that we’ve done before, yet not straying too far from our sound. The lyrics and music are a lot of fun and we are ‘aiming’ for this to be a new crowd favorite!”

Have a listen…

Pull The Trigger from The Grascals will be available from popular download and streaming services on April 19. Pre-saves are enabled now.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.