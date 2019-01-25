Po’ Ramblin’ Boys video from Jam In The Van

When Po’ Ramblin’ Boys were out in California last year for the Huck Finn Fest, they performed a short set for the Jam In The Van folks.

JITV travels all over the US in a specially-retrofitted recreational vehicle, set up as a mobile recording studio. While they have featured bluegrass a number of times in the past, it’s far from their primary focus. Mostly it seems that they like to highlight music that is off the beaten path, and they have highly eclectic tastes.

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys shot a number of songs live in the van at Huck Finn, all of which you can watch online.

Here’s the Boys on one called Old, New, Borrowed & Blue.

Take a gander at all of the bluegrass and acoustic sets online. There are videos from Balsam Rangle, Seldom Scene, Love Canaon, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Billy Strings, and many more.