Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More video from Hammertowne

Hammertowne has added a music video to their latest single, a song that is already touching hearts across the bluegrass world.

Titled Those Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More These Days, it tells of how mementos of loved ones take on a deeper significance once they are gone from our lives. It’s a simple lesson that each generation seems forced to learn anew; cherish those you hold dear while they are near to you.

To capture the mood of the song, the band decided to shoot in black and white, which does offer a more somber tone to the video. It features the Hammertowne members, with a number of actors portraying the roles of characters in the song.

Those Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More These Days is the title track of the band’s next album for Mountain Fever. Look for that shortly.

Meanwhile, the single is available wherever you get music online.

