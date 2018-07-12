Pickin’ on the Square at the Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC has become more than a museum and cultural hub for the people of Cleveland County since it opened in 2014. Of course it is the official repository for many of the great man’s personal items, and tells the story of one of the most famous people ever to come out of the region, it also serves as a meeting place for all sorts of people and events in the old restored Cleveland County Courthouse.

One of the occasions hosted during the summer at the Center is called Pickin’ on the Square, where everyone is invited to congregate on the square in front of the Center with their instruments, and recall the music of Earl Scruggs. Local residents and visitors alike show up to pick and grin, and simply enjoy the opportunity to play some bluegrass together. The Center provides a secure instrument check area to stow your gear while you walk around and enjoy the music, and many non-pickers bring the family for an evening of fun and listening with neighbors and friends.

The staff of the Earl Scruggs Center shared some photos from previous Pickins, and invite everyone with an interest in attending to come on out for the July Pickin’ on the Square this Saturday, July 14, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend, and admission to the Center is offered for the reduced price of $5.00. Complimentary snacks, games, and crafts for children are offered on site and pickers who participate in the open jams are welcomed inside the museum at no cost.

There is another free Pickin’ on the Square scheduled for August 18.

The Museum at the Earl Scruggs Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, and residents of Cleveland County (with valid ID) are admitted free of charge on Wednesdays.