Thanks to Kevin Slick, President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society, for sharing these photos of the The Banjo Summit, hosted in Fort Collins, CO November 14-16. The Summit was organized by Jake Schepps, and featured instruction from Tony Trischka, Jayme Stone, Adam Larrabee, Catherine “BB” Bowness, and Jake, with Courtney Hartman as resident guitarist.

Sessions were held for a variety of styles, with a wide range of ages represented among the student body.