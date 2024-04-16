Photos from the 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival

The Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival – photo © Nate Dalzell

Thanks to Alan Tompkins, member of the Board of Directors of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation in Dallas, TX, we have these photos from their 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival earlier this month in Farmers Branch, TX.

The festival is hosted each year at the DoubleTree Dallas Hotel, and includes an Acoustic Music Camp just ahead of the weekend music events.

Photographers include Nate Dalzell, Alan Tompkins, Danny Logan, and Annabelle Smith.