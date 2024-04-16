Photos from the 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival

The Purple Hulls at the 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival – photo © Nate Dalzell

Thanks to Alan Tompkins, member of the Board of Directors of the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation in Dallas, TX, we have these photos from their 2024 Bluegrass Heritage Festival earlier this month in Farmers Branch, TX.

The festival is hosted each year at the DoubleTree Dallas Hotel, and includes an Acoustic Music Camp just ahead of the weekend music events.

Photographers include Nate Dalzell, Alan Tompkins, Danny Logan, and Annabelle Smith.

The Herrins at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
The Herrins at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Salt Creek at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Salt Creek at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Anissa Burnett and Geary Allen with The Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Lincoln Hensley with The Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
The Herrins at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
The Purple Hulls at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Alan Tompkins
Bobby Giles & Texas Gales at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
The Purple Hulls at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Tennessee Bluegrass Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Jamming at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Bobby Giles & Texas Gales at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Kenny & Amanda Smith Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Alan Tompkins
Bobby Giles and Scott Owen at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Bobby Giles and Scott Owen at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Annabelle Smith at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Kenny Smith at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Kenny & Amanda Smith at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
The Purple Hulls at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Annabelle Smith
Tennessee Bluegrass Band jams at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Danny Logan
Kenny & Amanda Smith Band at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Nate Dalzell
Kenny & Amanda Smith Band jamming at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Danny Logan
Purple Hulls & Amanda Smith jamming at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Annabelle Smith
Kenny Smith at Bluegrass Heritage Festival 2024 - photo © Annabelle Smith

