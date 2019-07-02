Photos from ROMP 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

This past weekend the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s 16th annual ROMP Festival was held along the river in Owensboro, KY. More than 26,500 people came out to enjoy the sun, the river, and the great music.

The Hall of Fame always seeks to cover the wide spectrum of bluegrass at this annual event, and this year the festival featured Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury, Joe Mullins, and Rhonda Vincent from the more traditional side of the street, along with Billy Strings, Trampled By Turtles, Della Mae, and Larry Keel from the modern side. Attendees seemed to enjoy all the offerings, as you can see in these photos shared courtesy of ROMP, and photographer Alex Morgan.

  • Ricky Skaggs with Patty Loveless at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Sam Bush Band at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Billy Strings at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Late night music party at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Del McCoury Band at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • All smiles at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • All smiles at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Della Mae at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Stephen Mougin and Sam Bush at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging
  • Sam Bush Band says good night at the 2019 ROMP Festival in Owensboro, KY - photo courtesy of ROMP and Alex Morgan Imaging

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today