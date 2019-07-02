Photos from ROMP 2019

This past weekend the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s 16th annual ROMP Festival was held along the river in Owensboro, KY. More than 26,500 people came out to enjoy the sun, the river, and the great music.

The Hall of Fame always seeks to cover the wide spectrum of bluegrass at this annual event, and this year the festival featured Ricky Skaggs, Del McCoury, Joe Mullins, and Rhonda Vincent from the more traditional side of the street, along with Billy Strings, Trampled By Turtles, Della Mae, and Larry Keel from the modern side. Attendees seemed to enjoy all the offerings, as you can see in these photos shared courtesy of ROMP, and photographer Alex Morgan.