Photos from 2019 Circa Blue Fest

The 2019 Circa Blue Fest was held June 7-9 in Martinsburg, WV. The festival got in before the big rains came across the southeast, and enjoyed a beautiful weekend of music, sun, and fun at the Harry D. Shelley Park.

Steve Harris, guitarist with the host band, Circa Blue, tells us that they enjoyed substantial growth in attendance this year, as they have each year since launching in 2015. He believes that they have turned the corner where there is confidence in turnout going forward.

Thanks to Susie Neel of Neels Photography for these terrific images from the stage and beyond.