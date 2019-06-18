Photos from 2019 Circa Blue Fest

Posted on by John Lawless

The 2019 Circa Blue Fest was held June 7-9 in Martinsburg, WV. The festival got in before the big rains came across the southeast, and enjoyed a beautiful weekend of music, sun, and fun at the Harry D. Shelley Park.

Steve Harris, guitarist with the host band, Circa Blue, tells us that they enjoyed substantial growth in attendance this year, as they have each year since launching in 2015. He believes that they have turned the corner where there is confidence in turnout going forward.

Thanks to Susie Neel of Neels Photography for these terrific images from the stage and beyond.

  • Nothin' Fancy at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Furnace Mountain at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Remington Ryde at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Furnace Mountain at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Marshall Wilborn with Springfield Exit at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • MC Lisa Kay Howard at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Little Roy & Lizzy at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Bud's Collective at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Nothin' Fancy at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Springfield Exit at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Remington Ryde at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Springfield Exit, Nothin' Fancy, and The Kevin Prater Band jam at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Nothin' Fancy at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Kevin Prater Band at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Virginia Hollow at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Circa Blue at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Circa Blue at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Little Roy Lewis watches the show at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Seldom Scene at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Seldom Scene at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Seldom Scene at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Fred Travers with Seldom Scene at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • No Part Of Nothin' at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Little Roy & Lizzy at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers at the 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel
  • 2019 Circa Blue Fest - photo © Susie Neel

