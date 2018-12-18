Phil Leadbetter’s signature Recording King guitar

Recording King has announced the availability of its most recent reso-guitar, a signature model for Phil Leadbetter.

The RR-75PL-SN was designed in direct cooperation with Phil, with an interior bracing pattern made to his specifications. Intended to offer professional quality and tone at a budget price, this new model is made with a hand-spun spider cone and a sandcast bridge on this square neck, flame maple resonator guitar.

It also uses the Recording King advanced soundpost, and is finished in a gloss sunburst. Phil’s signature is engraved in the 12th fret block.

Leadbetter shared a few words about how he became a part of this project

“I first met Greg Rich when he was part owner of Rich & Taylor Musical Instruments in the ’90s. He and I became good friends. After the company closed, Greg started working for Music Link who makes many lines of musical instruments including Recording King. Greg approached me about 4 years ago asking if I would be interested in doing a resonator guitar with them. I told Greg that I always had people wanting to start playing dobro, but there wasn’t really anything decent they could find under a couple thousand dollars. I told Greg that I felt like there was a market for a well made affordable guitar. We tossed ideas back and forth almost weekly. A year ago I got my first prototype. After a few more ideas and changes, the first batch arrived last week. I am blown away with the quality of these guitars! Very well built and great sounding. Now everyone has an option to own a great guitar at an affordable price. This guitar will be very popular in my opinion. So glad to be working with this great company. It’s a great home!”

Phil also made this video demo using that prototype he mentioned.

And Greg returned the kind words to Phil…

“As a long-time friend and fan of Phil Leadbetter, I consider it an honor to have collaborated with him on developing his new Recording King ‘Phil Leadbetter’ signature model resonator guitar. We are very proud in welcoming Phil to the Recording King family of musical instruments.”

The Phil Leadbetter signature series RR-75PL-SN is expected to sell for $599.99, without a case. Dealers should be receiving them soon, and Phil has a few in stock now for immediate delivery. You can contact him by email for more information.