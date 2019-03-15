Pert Near Sandstone launches Road to Blue Ox podcast

Pert Near Sandstone has launched a new podcast, Road To Blue Ox, to help promote and prepare people for their annual festival in their native Wisconsin.

The alt-grass quintet hosts the Blue Ox Music Festival each June, inviting many of the top acts in progressive and contemporary bluegrass to appear with them in Eau Claire. Mando-fiddle man Nate Sipe and bassist Justin Bruhn will host the occasional podcast, sharing information about artists appearing there this year, and behind-the-scene details about running a festival on this scale.

The debut episode finds Nate and Justin interviewing Dave Simonett of Trampled By Turtles, who are headlining the 2019 fest.

You can listen or subscribe to the podcast using any of the multiple podcast aggregators out there, or by using the widget below.

All the details about the 2019 festival an be found online.