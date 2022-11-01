Perfect Part of Me – new single from Bluegrass Express

Skip to content
Bluegrass Express is a deeply established bluegrass band from northern Illinois with a history that goes back more than four decades. Founded by guitarist Gary Underwood, the group has seen a great many players over those years, but i nrecent days has taken on more of a family band vibe. Gary’s son Greg is on bass with his grandson Jacob on banjo and mandolin, plus a pair of brothers from Oklahoma, Andrew Hunt on mandolin and fiddle, and Jonathan Hunt on guitar and banjo. All five share in the vocals.
Over their long tenure, strong original material has been their calling card, and a new single from Plum River Records shows that this trend continues on into the present day.
was written and sung by Greg Underwood, a mid-tempo ballad about a man’s undying love for his partner. Perfect Part of Me
For this track, Jacob is on banjo, Gary is on rhythm guitar, Greg on bass, Andrew on mandolin and fiddle, and Jonathan on lead guitar.
Have a listen…
VIDEO
Perfect Part of Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Keep an eye on the
Bluegrass Express web site to see when they will be performing near you.
