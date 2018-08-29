Ozark Mountain Bluegrass Festival moved to 2019

Earlier this month we shared information about the debut Ozark Mountain Bluegrass Festival, initially set to be held in Branson, MO this October.

Promoter Charlie Engram had told us that there was a pent-up demand for such an event in town, which has most every other sort of music on offer through the year. Of course, Silver Dollar City hosts their marathon Bluegrass & BBQ festival in May of each year, but that isn’t really a traditional three-day event, but a month-long addition of bluegrass acts to the park’s many other entertainment options.

But once our story ran, Charlie said that his phone absolutely blew up. Bands called to let him know of their interest in performing at the festival, and fans were ready to buy tickets right away.

It turned out, however, that the bands he wanted to include were already booked for that weekend this year, or just weren’t able to work it in to their routing. So the decision was made to postpone the 1st annual fest until next October. Engram still plans to hold it at the Branson Convention Center, which is large enough to hold it all, and centrally-located in the area.

More details will be released soon on the Ozark Mountain Bluegrass Festival web site.