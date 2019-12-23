Out In The Cold World from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Billy Blue Records has released a new single for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, taken from their new album, Live In Prague, Czech Republic.

It’s a bluegrass classic with something of a storied history. Out In The Cold World was recorded by Bill Monroe in 1957 on his Knee Deep In Bluegrass album, and its authorship is a matter of some dispute. Monroe’s Decca LP lists Joe Ahr as the composer, though The Carter Family also recorded a version with the same lyrics and melody under the name, Bring Back To Me My Wandering Boy.

Flatt & Scruggs recorded it in 1964 as My Wandering Boy, showing the songwriter as A.P. Carter, as did The Stanley Brothers. Doyle’s arrangement here is quite similar to the one he previously cut with the Bluegrass Album Band on their Sweet Sunny South album in 1989 (listed as traditional), but here he sings it as a solo, while the BAB track featured a tenor vocal a la the Flatt & Scruggs recording. Monroe had sung it as a solo back in ’57 as well.

Here’s a taste…

The single for Out In The Cold World and the entire Live In Prague, Czech Republic album are available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from Doyle’s web site. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.