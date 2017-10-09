Onwards video from Mile Twelve

Maybe it’s their youthful energy, or the recent college educations they’ve all received in the music business. Or it could be that Mile Twelve is just a savvy group of young music professionals.

Either way, they are taking full advantage of all the technological and social media advances today’s market offers to promote their new album, Onwards, due for release later this month.

They shot this video of the title track live on the street in Brighton, MA with Sean Trischka behind the camera. Note how they blend music school touches like multiple metre changes with the drive and feel of traditional grass.

Well done Twelvers!