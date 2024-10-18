One More Lonesome Train from Jim Hurst

Pinecastle Records has a new single from beloved veteran bluegrass guitarist and vocalist Jim Hurst. It’s a song written by Virginia songwriter Scott Patrick called One More Lonesome Train.

Jim has been performing in the bluegrass world since the 1980s, dipping his toes into the country music scene as well as a sideman. He toured as a member of Holly Dunn’s band before joining up with Claire Lynch in 1995 for a memorable run. For a few years he was half of a musical dup with bassist Missy Raines as, yep… Jim Hurst & Missy Raines. With seven solo projects to his credit, Hurst tours these days both as a solo act and with his bluegrass band.

One More Lonesome Train was recorded with Jim on guitar and lead vocal, with Matthew Wingate on mandolin, Kyle Triplett on banjo, Christian Ward on fiddle, and Michael Gaisbacher on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Jim’s son and daughter, Brandon Hurst and Crystal Hurst Tesh.

Hurst says that he is thankful for this song, and for having his family singing with him on the track.

“I think of this as a metaphoric look at missing someone. Cold iron, and loneliness.

I met Scott in Virginia and heard him perform this song with his group; he agreed to let me have a go at recording it… I really love that my two ‘adults’ are singing with me!”

Have a listen…

One More Lonesome Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.