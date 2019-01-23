On Time from Colebrook Road

Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single from their upcoming project with Colebrook Road. This will be the third album for the Pennsylvania quintet, and their first with Mountain Fever.

Like many new bands, the Road spent time their first few years together plugging away on the contest circuit, taking first place in the 2011 Pickin’ In The Panhandle Bluegrass Festival competition in Martinsburg, WV, traveling north to win the top prize in the 2015 Podunk Bluegrass Festival band contest in Hebron, CT, and more recently first prize in the 2016 DC Bluegrass Union’s Mid Atlantic Bluegrass band contest in Washington, DC.

For this first single, they have chosen On Time, written by guitarist Jesse Eisenbise. The band gives it a sort of rock ‘n roll flavor in a solidly bluegrass arrangement. Jesse is supported by Wade Yankey on mandolin, Joe McAnulty on fiddle, Mark Last on banjo, and Jeff Campbell on bass.

Here’s a taste of the track…

The guys recorded the album in the Mountain Fever studios in Riner, VA, with new engineer-in-training and label mate, Amanda Cook at the helm. Amanda and her husband, Dennis, are planning a move to Virginia in the near future, and she will assist with tracking at the studio as needed. Label head Mark Hodges says that she is a natural, and the guys in Colebrook Road enjoyed working with her.

Aaron Ramsey, also on the Mountain Fever staff, handled the mixing and mastering.

On Time is available now to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct, and as a track download wherever you find music online.