On This Day #51 – Reno & Harrell 1967

On November 2, 1967, Don Reno and Bill Harrell and The Tennessee Cut-Ups recorded two bluegrass Gospel tracks, Stepping Stone to Glory and I’m Just a Little Old Fashioned that were released as a single, King 45-6150.

The session took place at the King Recording Studio, 1540 Brewster Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, and the musicians were Don Reno (banjo, lead guitar and vocals), William “Bill” Harrell (rhythm guitar and vocals), with Ronnie Reno (mandolin); Jim Buchanan and Vassar Clements (fiddle); and George Shuffler (bass).

The two tracks were included on the LP A Variety of New Sacred Gospel Songs (King KSD-1029, released in 1968).

The session was the middle one of three that took place on three consecutive days that November 50 years ago with all 12 of the tracks for the LP being recorded on the first two days.