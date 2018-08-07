Often Herd wins Best European Bluegrass Band at La Roche

32 groups from across the continent applied this year to compete for the 2018 Best European Bluegrass Band award at the La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France.

When the event was over, The Often Herd, a contemporary bluegrass quartet from the north of England, came out on top. Robert Hughes is on guitar, Evan Davies on mandolin, Niles Krieger on fiddle, and Sam Quintana on bass.

The top three finishers in the contest were:

The Often Herd – UK Red Herring – The Netherlands The Fretworkers – Norway

Well done all!