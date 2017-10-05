O Heartbreaker video from Front Country

Front Country was among the alternative acoustic groups who brought their music to the IBMA World Of Bluegrass convention in 2015, where they were an invited showcase act. Since that time their star has continued to shine, based on the sultry, aggressive, and highly emotive vocal stylings of Melody Walker.

You can hear the bluegrass background in their music, but once they dropped the banjo, other influences from blues and pop music have come to the fore.

They have just released this video for O Heartbreaker, one of the tracks from their latest album, Other Love Songs. It was recorded live as part of the Tomboy Sessions in Santa Cruz, CA earlier this year.