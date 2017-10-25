Now That’s A Song drops from Volume Five

For far too long, Volume Five flew just under the radar when it came to top level praise. All they did was produce album after album of high quality music, that lit up bluegrass radio, but without the sort of awards and acclamation that usually accompanies such efforts.

But no longer! After winning two trophies at the recent International Bluegrass Music Awards, the band’s name is now on everyone’s lips.

So the timing is exactly right to release a new single, the first from their upcoming Mountain Fever record, Milestones, due early in 2018.

Lead singer/fiddler Glen Harrell says that the track they have chosen to debut from the new album is one that hit him right away when he first heard it.

“I had been looking for a good uptempo song and contacted Bob Minner to see if he had anything fresh to send me. This one caught my ear right away and I thought ‘now that’s a song.’ A few moments later, after reaching the chorus, I realized that was actually the title of the song! Bob co-wrote this with Shawn Lane and we think it’s a winner!”

Harrell is joined in Volume Five by Patton Wages on banjo, Colby Laney on guitar, Chris Williamson on bass, and Jacob Burleson on mandolin.

Now That’s A Song is available for download purchase now online, and to radio programmers through AirPlay Direct.