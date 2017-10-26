No Time Flatt wins Best Bluegrass Band from Tennessee Music Awards

No Time Flatt was named the Bluegrass Band of the Year for 2017 by the Tennessee Music Awards on October 5 in Jackson, TN.

The five piece group based in west Tennessee consists of Kevin Wright on guitar, Becky Weaver on fiddle, Steve Moore on banjo, Patrick Cupples on bass, and Kevin Keen on mandolin.

They report being quite surprised by the award, chosen by music fans in the state.

A debut, self-titled CD project was released earlier this year, which has led to a busy schedule throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. They were even invited to perform at WSM’s Pickin’ On The Plaza this summer at the Ryman Auditorium.

Here’s a video of the band at the Kentucky Opry back in January.

You can get a copy of their album, on CD or download, from CD Baby. It is available to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Congratulations No Time Flatt!