No more Highland Travelers

Things move fast in the bluegrass world. Influential bands can come together quickly and make a big impact, only to disappear when plans and family situations change.

And so it goes with Highland Travelers, a group which popped up earlier this year when The Boxcars disbanded. Consisting of bluegrass veterans like Adam Steffey and Keith Garrett, the bluegrass community sat up and took notice before they had heard the first note from this group, especially when seeing that the band would also include Jason Davis on banjo, Kameron Keller on bass, and Gary Hultman on reso-guitar.

A debut album was soon released on Mountain Fever Records that saw critical acclaim and popular appeal, and the act was booked throughout the 2018 season.

But now comes word that the Travelers will be no more. The band released this statement earlier today:

“We have had a great time this year playing shows and promoting our record that was released on Mountain Fever Records last spring. We learned a few weeks ago that Adam Steffey has decided to take a break from the music business. Because we viewed this band as a collaborative effort from the start, we have agreed that it is best to not continue playing without Adam. We thank all of the promoters, DJs and fans that have helped us and encouraged us this year, and we hope to keep everyone posted regarding the new endeavors that each member pursues.”

Steffey will also be leaving his faculty position in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University after this fall semester. He isn’t turning his back on bluegrass music, just looking to do something else as a profession.

No word yet on whether some semblance of the band will work out the 2019 dates on their calendar.

Farewell Highland Travelers.