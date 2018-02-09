No End In Sight from Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Mountain Home has released a single from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, a lovely new song from Katrina Ruth Elam, Christi Dannemiller, and Robin Bruce. No End In Sight fits perfectly within their unique niche, somewhere between modern bluegrass and positive acoustic country.

It also demonstrates, as if any proof was still needed, that Brooke Aldridge is deserving of all the accolades that have come her way as an accomplished and spirited singer. The harmony vocals, provided by Darin, and Aldridge band fiddler, Carly Arrowood is likewise gorgeous.

The singing sweethearts say that the song reminds them a bit of themselves.

“No End In Sight is a fun and playful song with a meaning similar to our last album title, Faster and Farther. Faster and farther in a sense that we are continuing to grow in our music and career. No End in Sight is an upbeat song of love telling the listener of a relationship that seems to have no ending point. Just like our own marriage and career, we are reaching goals with an unlimited future.”

Darin and Brooke are supported by Zeb Snyder on guitar and Mark Fain on bass, along with members of their touring band. Matt Menefee plays banjo, Darin is on mandolin, and Carly on fiddle.

No End In Sight is available now from multiple online sources, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.