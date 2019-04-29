New look for the Bluegrass Outlaws

West Virginia’s Bluegrass Outlaws have announced a new lineup for the 2019 season. The hard-driving, contemporary bluegrass group is still focused around the talents of husband-and-wife band leaders Chris Monk and Becky Webb Monk, with a new supporting cast in tow.

Chris remains on banjo and Becky on bass, with Joshua Raines on guitar, Andy Stinnett on mandolin, and Jacob Metz on reso-guitar. All three will share lead and harmony vocals with the Monks. Stinnett and Metz are currently enrolled in the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program, where they also perform with the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band.

Speaking for the band, Becky tells us that this new team really clicks, and she is super excited to share their sound on stage.

“We are honored to have such a group of hard working talented musicians, we feel blessed beyond measure, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new outlaws!!!

We also have some brand new music coming soon. Stay tuned for more exciting news!!!”

You can keep up with the Bluegrass Outlaws on their web site and Facebook page.