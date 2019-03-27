New look for Nick Chandler & Delivered

Nick Chandler & Delivered has two new faces in the band this season, helping Nick bring his western North Carolina bluegrass to the stage in 2019.

Chandler has led the group since 2005, delivering his solid mandolin playing plus his talent for writing and arranging songs. Matthew Norton plays bass, and the two of them now welcome Spencer Hatcher on banjo and Craig T Shelton on guitar. Spencer and Craig are students in the bluegrass program at ETSU, and will tour with Nick and Matthew while they finish their degrees.

Nick shared a few words about his new charges…

“Craig T Shelton is a senior at ETSU from Erwin TN. He has been playing guitar for 12 years. His musical influences are Dailey and Vincent, Doyle Lawson, and Tony Rice. Craig attends Sweetwater Church of God and enjoys spending time outdoors with his family and friends at Watauga Lake.

Spencer Hatcher is also a senior at ETSU majoring in business with a double minor in bluegrass and country music and Appalachian studies. Spencer has been playing bluegrass for 12 years and plays banjo, guitar, and mandolin. Spencer played with his family band, The Hatcher Boys, at home in Virginia, is very influenced by Ronnie Reno and Raymond Fairchild, and also enjoys older country music.”

Chandler and the band have been known for their bluegrass and Gospel music for more than a decade, and signed in 2017 to Poor Mountain Records. Their debut project for the label was Groceries, Gas and Used Cars, which has been popular on bluegrass radio since its release.

A new record is planned for later this year, using the current band.

Learn more about Nick Chandler & Delivered, and check their performance schedule, online.