New look for Grasstowne in 2018

When Alan Bibey & Grasstowne roll into SPBGMA next weekend, the band will have a new look. Al has picked up a couple of heavy hitters to add to the band, and with a new all-Gospel project in the works for Mountain Fever Records, 2018 is shaping up to be a good year for Grasstowne.

Now on guitar will be Mike Bentley, who will also serve as a lead singer. With both Alan and banjoist Gina Britt contributing as singers, the band will boast of three distinctive and quite diverse vocalists.

Mike’s new solo album, All I’ve Got, has been generating a good bit of attention, and he is likely to add a few of those numbers to the Grasstowne repertoire. As best as schedules allow, he will also continue to perform with Cumberland Gap Connection.

Coming in on fiddle will be Laura Orshaw, who has been burning up the bluegrass scene in Boston where she is living. Working lately with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, and a handful of Boston-based groups, she is also a veteran vocalist, so you can expect to hear her render a few with Grasstowne as well.

Zak McLamb on bass completes the touring band.

They are set to play the main stage at SPBGMA on Saturday evening, and Alan says the new sound is mighty powerful. Be sure to catch them if you are in attendance.