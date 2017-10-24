New Board Members elected for the NFBA

The North Florida Bluegrass Association, based in Jacksonville, has announced the recently-elected members of its Board of Directors, set to take office in January 2018.

The organization has worked to promote and preserve bluegrass music in the region for more than 40 years, offering scholarships to worthy young pickers, along with educational programs, while hosting monthly outings and family-oriented activities in the community.

Incoming President Ernie Evans shared this message with the membership.

“I would like to thank the North Florida Bluegrass Association for having the confidence in our leadership this past year and continuing being members. For the last 2 years we have all worked hard at achieving the goals we set to stabilize our organization. This past weekend our elections were held and I am humbled and honored to have been nominated and voted in as the President. This is a position that has big shoes to fill and a responsibility that requires respect and empathy. There have been many presidents that have come through our association who have contributed not only their time but have all left their mark and individuality that has built what we know as the today. I have proudly accepted the position for 2018 and look forward to serving on the board with the incoming board members.This makes my second tenure as President and 8 proud years of serving on the board of directors in various positions, The NFBA belongs to all of us and I will do my best to seek future leadership and innovative ideas from the membership. There are a lot of talented people with great ideas that can help take our organization to the next level and keep our mission of promoting, protecting and preserving bluegrass music for the future. Please join me in congratulating all of the elected board members going into 2018.”

The new officers and board members for 2018 are:

Officers

President – Ernie Evans

Vice President – Harry Stewart

Secretar/Treasurer – Paulette (Polly) Hendry

Directors

Band Coordinator – Don Pierce

Web Master/Historian/Newsletter Editor – Wayne Loggins

Membership Director – Vannessa Drumond

Event Coordinator – Harry Stewart

Food/Beverage Coordinator/Publicity Director – Keith Pace

Chaplain – John (Mack) Hendry

You can find out more about NFBA and their mission online.