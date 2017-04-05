New app available for Bluegrass Country

Bluegrass Country, the 24/7 streaming radio operation from our nation’s capitol may be under new management, but they are playing the same bluegrass music that made them a favorite for fans in the DC Metro market, and for many thousands of others online.

Operated now by The Bluegrass Country Foundation, their signal is still commercial-free and supported by listener donations and various fundraising efforts.

They have just released a free app for both Android and iOS device users that makes it easy to listen wherever you are, in your car, at home, at work, or anyplace you can get a cellular signal. There are apps available for both phones and tablets, so there’s no excuse for not jamming to bluegrass whatever you may be doing.

The station broadcasts both original and syndicated programming from familiar voices who remain from the WAMU days, and a number of new hosts that have come onboard since the switch.

Visit their web site for more information on all they offer, and how to listen over the air as well as online.