Never Too Lost drops for Troy Engle

Pinecastle Records has a new single this month from Troy Engle and his one man bluegrass band.

Troy is a Pennsylvania native who made the move to Nashville to find fame as a singer, songwriter, and musician. He found plenty of work there, touring with artists like Patty Loveless, Buddy Jewell, Leon Russell, The Isaacs, and Larry Sparks, and eventually began writing with Tom T. and Miss Dixie Hall, who became his dear friends while they were still alive. But as his children started getting older, the call to return home grew stronger, and he and his wife, Mandy, moved back to the west of Pennsylvania where they were raised.

We call Engle a one man band in the truest sense of the word. His latest single, Never Too Lost, finds him playing all the instruments (guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, bass, and drums), and singing all the vocal parts. Often such recordings have a stilted sound, but not in the hands of a seasoned pro like Troy.

Never Too Lost tells of how God can always find you, no matter how far you sink. Despite a lonesome sound, it’s an uplifting tale. “You’re never too far, and you’re never too lost.”

Have a listen…

Never Too Lost is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Troy’s next Pinecastle project is called Back Home, a nod to being in the Keystone state once again. Look for that to release later this year.