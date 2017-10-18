Nechville introduces the Aries Banjo

Nechville Banjos has announced its newest model, the Aries Heli-Mount model.

Design-wise, the company sorts of works both ends against the middle. They make some of the most exotic, futuristic banjos in the world – especially in their electric line – but also create instruments for the traditionally minded, with their more innovative features built in.

Such is the Aries, a walnut banjo that uses Nechville’s new Arrows and Dots inlay pattern which debuts with this model. It’s a very simple pattern, inlaid into their 7-12” compound radius ebony fingerboard. The wlnut neck and resonator have a tortoise-style binding, and the headstock has a more traditional look.

Like all Nechville acoustics, the pot is built with their patented black Heli-Mount frame, making head tensioning a simple task. Instead of a series of bracket hooks holding the head in place, a single cast aluminum frame is used which is adjusted by the use of two supplied wrenches. Neck angle adjustment is also simplified by the use of an Allen bolt in the heel. It may be a radical design but it has found its admirers in the banjo world.

The pot assembly is completed with a 20 hole tone ring, three ply maple rim and the Cyclotronic ball bearing sound support system.

Nechville sells the Aries for $3850 with a hard shell case. Orders are being taken now through their network of dealers, or directly from the company.

Additional images and audio can be found online.