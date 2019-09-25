Nate Lee on the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass program

Another year has come and gone and the annual IBMA World of Bluegrass Conference in Raleigh, North Carolina has left the starting blocks.

After the excellent keynote address by Alison Brown, I was heading back to the Marriott Hotel with Darbi Brandy of the California Bluegrass Association and ran into Nate Lee who plays mandolin and fiddle for the Becky Buller Band. Nate, a music instructor and man of many talents is the current chair for the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass program. Launched in 2000, the program helps attendees gain the knowledge and make the connections required to achieve their business goals, and become leaders in the bluegrass music industry.

The Leadership Bluegrass attendees alumni list is a who’s who of the bluegrass world. We got to talking about what all he’s up to this year and he graciously shared the following.