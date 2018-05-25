Naomi Wise – video and single from NewTown

Mountain Home Music has released a new single for NewTown, and a music video at the same time.

NewTown is among the most consistently satisfying groups in our music, always finding strong material that suits their many talents. With two primary vocalists, they can cover a wide range of styles, and they have a delightful sense of humor that makes their live show a treat.

Naomi Wise is a new song from Donna Hughes, an old time murder ballad, which tells of a young girl who meets a cruel end at the hands of an unworthy lover. Sung in a duet by Junior Williams and Kati Penn Williams, the story unfolds as the song moves along, until it drifts away just like Naomi.

Donna describes it thusly…

“It was more than exciting to learn that NewTown would be recording this song! The story of Naomi Wise was a very shocking tale. The legend around her hometown of Randleman, NC, is that she haunts the area still. A young orphan teenage girl with so much hope, lends her trust to a young man of means. The story of deception and betrayal is timeless, and familiar to every generation of souls.”

Kati is the fiddler for the group, and Junior plays both banjo and guitar. They are completed by Mitchell Cannon on mandolin and Travis Anderson on bass.

Naomi Wise is available for download purchase from all the popular sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.