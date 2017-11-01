My iPhone is my co-writer, or a third for a predictive word

Co-writing songs is more commonplace in bluegrass music than it used to be, but it is by no means new. Some of the best-known songs recorded by the legendary Bill Monroe band of 1946-47 were co-written by Lester Flatt and Bill Monroe, Little Cabin Home on the Hill, for example.

On the less artistically satisfying side of co-writing, almost all current country hits were co-written, often by three or more people, making it almost a committee process. Some of those songs have the sound of a committee compromise at work, too (“are we all in agreement that we want to introduce a truck into the third verse?”). It’s similar to the kind of decision-making process that produced advertising slogans like A&W’s “Good food makes good food.”

From the writer’s point of view, co-writing is a great way to take advantage of another perspective, and it can help you flesh out ideas or help you to get moving again if you find you’re stuck on a line. The down side, of course, is that you’re obliged at that point to give up 50% of the credit to someone else, which includes all future royalties earned from the song. You will likely also have to turn over 50% of the publishing rights as well. In our world of bluegrass music, this financial sacrifice can amount to as much as $65, and in some cases even more.

Is giving up that financial stake in your work really necessary in this era of the smart phone? I don’t know about you, but my phone tells me where to go, has conversations with me, and most importantly, suggests words for me while I’m texting. Couldn’t this technology be used to co-write songs, too?

In a previous column, I had used my phone’s predictive text feature to help write a band’s promotional material. This time I thought I would test it’s creative capabilities and give it the chance to become a handheld co-writer.

As an experiment, I decided to rewrite some of our best-loved classics using some of the key phrases of the original, but relying on my phone’s suggestions for the rest of the lyrics. I did not prompt my phone in any way once I started departing from the original words. I simply chose one of their three word options it gave me and proceeded from there. I think the results are impressive, or at least striking. Where possible I tried to adhere to the song’s original meter, in case you decide to sing some of these new standards at the next open mic:

Rocky Top

Wish that I was on old Rocky Top

But I’m not really sure

Ain’t no smoggy smoke and I don’t want

You to go to the gym

Once I had a chance to see the game

Then it was a great app

Wild as a good time at the airport

And the plane now is closed

Rocky Top you’ll never know

What you think of your mom

Good old people

You are just so cute

You are just so cute

Blue Moon of Kentucky

Blue moon of Kentucky is my best friend

You know that you’re right about that

Blue moon of Kentucky and Chicago

You can do it all day and you will

It was on a moonlight tour

And it was so much fun

They whispered from her back

To bed she had to run

(lucky rhyme)

Blue moon of Kentucky is my favorite

You know I miss your tweets but I can’t wait

Banks of the Ohio

I asked my love to take a nap

But I’m still not feeling well

And as we speak of our own country

I hope you have an awesome day

Only say that you can think

Of a better place than that

Down beside the house of course

On the banks of the world trade organization

(this one has some meter issues)

Fox on the Run

She walks through the door and she walks through the room

To get to the point where she walks through the door

She took all the time off my phone and she had to

You know that I’m not feeling good about this

Like a fox (like a fox, like a fox) on the air

Everybody knows how much I miss my life

And I’m just letting go and I never thought I’d see

This woman just landed on the road for me

She walks into a bar with my mom and my friend

Finally . . .

Hot Corn Cold Corn

Hot corn cold corn bring along your demijohn

Hot corn cold corn bring along your demijohn

Hot corn cold corn bring along your demijohn

Fare you well Uncle Bill see you in the morning yes sir

Oh wait . . .