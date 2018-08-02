Music kicks off at the Milan Bluegrass Festival

Milan’s KC Campground owner and festival promoter, Mark Gaynier, added a fourth day to the festival. The addition was a “must see” day of music.

The Dave Adkins Band led off with Dave’s power and great musicianship. He has become a crowd favorite wherever he goes. Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers brought their Stanley style high lonesome sound to the Milan stage. They were followed by the highest energy show on the circuit, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, which takes an audience on a journey. Lizzy has developed her own style that has brought her an identifiable sound. She and Roy can take the crowd back to the days of the Lewis Family in the blink of an eye. Roy is still the same high octane prankster that he has always been.

Junior Sisk brought the new version of his band to Milan, true to the traditional style of bluegrass music. He takes his audience through the earlier era of the music. Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver closed out the day. Doyle has maintained his unique sound from the day he established Quicksilver. He was joined by former Quicksilver banjo player and local resident, Brad Campbell, for a couple of tunes. Brad toured with Doyle for several years in the early ’90s.

Thursday brings another day of great music. Featured bands will be the Hammertowne, Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, The Amanda Cook Band, and The Malpass Brothers.

Come on out to the KC Campground in Milan, Michigan for a great weekend of the best bluegrass music has to offer.