Mousie HiWay teaches children about bluegrass instruments

Like many folks who have children later in life, folksinger Michael Johnathon has a new focus on storytelling for young ‘uns. In Michael’s case, it was twins, so he’s had double the opportunity to think up stories!

He’s written a book that should appeal to tiny bookworms called Mousie HiWay: The Adventures of Banjo Mouse in the Appalachian Mountains. It’s a colorful, 32-page volume that tells of a banjo playing mouse who wanders through the hillsides making new friends, and starting a bluegrass band along the way.

Children are introduced to banjo, guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin and upright bass, while seeing the other animals having fun playing music. In addition to Banjo Mouse, characters include Fiddle Fox, Kitty Guitar, Doggie Dobro, Mando Moose, and Little Bitty Beaver. Their adventures are told in rhyme, and each copy of the book includes a CD with an audio recording of the book, plus lesson plans for teachers or home school families.

The audio recording features not only a reading of the story, but music from the woodland pals, performed by Johnathon along with the McLain Family Band and Rob Ickes.

You may recognize Michael’s name – and voice – as he is the host of the Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, produced weekly in Lexington, KY, and syndicated to over 500 radio stations and Armed Forces Radio. It also airs on RFD-TV with a mix of acoustic and folk music, along with bluegrass, of course.

Mousie HiWay is available from Michael’s web site for $18.95, with the CD.