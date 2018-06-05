Mountains of Music launches this weekend

This Friday, June 8, marks the start of the 2018 Mountains Of Music Homecoming, an 8-day celebration of traditional mountain music and arts across southwestern Virginia. Communities all along The Crooked Road will be hosting music, dance, cultural and foodie events from Pound in the west to Rocky Mt in the east, and at dozens of stops along the US 58 corridor.

Some of the biggest names in bluegrass will appear during the Homecoming, including the Del McCoury Band, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Ralph Stanley II, Lonesome River Band, Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Highland Travelers, and many more. But it’s not one big show, it’s 24 individual concerts, plus the HoustonFest in Galax, and all manner of square dances, jam sessions, workshops, and seminars.

And that’s just the music. There are three feastivals scheduled, which will combine high cuisine with presentations on the region’s rich history and outdoor opportunities. Oh… and more music.

The idea is to entice visitors to the area with bluegrass, old time, Gospel, and blues music – sweetened with great food and warm hospitality – to show everyone what a wonderful vacation destination can be found in southwestern Virginia. This part of the state has suffered greatly from economic dislocation as its industrial base has been constrained in recent years, but the fine people and their rich cultural traditions are still here, and they will be delighted to share it with you.

Looking at the full Homecoming schedule, you could pick a destination along the route, and hit several shows and events just a short drive away over a day or two. Or follow along the trail from one end to the other, but with so much on the bill, there’s no way you could see it all.

Most communities that are hosting an event will also have historical and cultural displays to share, along with native foods and baked goods to tempt your taste buds.

Mountains Of Music is a joint effort between state tourism officials, local and regional businesses, and the people of these small cities and towns along The Crooked Road. You can be sure of a warm welcome and a big smile wherever you might stop in.

Visit the MOM web site to see all the many concerts, dances, jams, and festivals on offer from June 8 through 16.

Bluegrass Today is proud to be a co-sponsor of this annual celebration.