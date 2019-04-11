Mountain Fever Higher Education Scholarship open

Posted on by John Lawless

The Mountain Fever Music Group has opened the application process for their 2nd Annual Higher Education Scholarship. One successful applicant will received a $1,000 award towards their college education.

As an acoustic music label, Mountain Fever will consider all applications received by May 1, 2019 in a competitive process, based on outstanding merit, citizenship, and love of music.

Qualifications for consideration are:

  • Applicant must be a 2019 high school graduate (By July 1, 2019)
  • Applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher
  • Recipient must be able to prove graduation, college acceptance, and GPA
  • Applicant must apply with the link below with the following information:
    1. Applicant’s Name, Address, Email, and Phone Number
    2. Applicant’s High School with proof of graduation and GPA
    3. Name of college the applicant plans to attend with proof of acceptance
    4. Proposed major
    5. A short essay explaining “How Music Has Impacted My Life” (Must be 200 – 400 words)

An online form is provided to make submissions simple. The award will be announced on May 15.

