Mountain Fever Higher Education Scholarship open

The Mountain Fever Music Group has opened the application process for their 2nd Annual Higher Education Scholarship. One successful applicant will received a $1,000 award towards their college education.

As an acoustic music label, Mountain Fever will consider all applications received by May 1, 2019 in a competitive process, based on outstanding merit, citizenship, and love of music.

Qualifications for consideration are:

Applicant must be a 2019 high school graduate (By July 1, 2019)

Applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Recipient must be able to prove graduation, college acceptance, and GPA

Applicant must apply with the link below with the following information: Applicant’s Name, Address, Email, and Phone Number Applicant’s High School with proof of graduation and GPA Name of college the applicant plans to attend with proof of acceptance Proposed major A short essay explaining “How Music Has Impacted My Life” (Must be 200 – 400 words)



An online form is provided to make submissions simple. The award will be announced on May 15.