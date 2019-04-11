Mountain Fever Higher Education Scholarship open

The Mountain Fever Music Group has opened the application process for their 2nd Annual Higher Education Scholarship. One successful applicant will received a $1,000 award towards their college education.
As an acoustic music label, Mountain Fever will consider all applications received by May 1, 2019 in a competitive process, based on outstanding merit, citizenship, and love of music.
Qualifications for consideration are:
- Applicant must be a 2019 high school graduate (By July 1, 2019)
- Applicant must have a GPA of 3.0 or higher
- Recipient must be able to prove graduation, college acceptance, and GPA
- Applicant must apply with the link below with the following information:
- Applicant’s Name, Address, Email, and Phone Number
- Applicant’s High School with proof of graduation and GPA
- Name of college the applicant plans to attend with proof of acceptance
- Proposed major
- A short essay explaining “How Music Has Impacted My Life” (Must be 200 – 400 words)
An online form is provided to make submissions simple. The award will be announced on May 15.