Mossy Oak Music Park festivals cancelled for 2020

The
Mossy Oak Music Park in Guyton, GA has announced today the cancellation of all their 2020 events, owing to the death of park owner, Allen Lanier, back in December.
This will include the popular Daughters of Bluegrass festival in April, the Memorial Weekend festival in May, and the Rebecca Rose Memorial festival in October.
Allen had hosted events at the park since 2002, during which time they put on 55 bluegrass festivals. Prior to his retirement, Lanier had worked for more than 30 years for the United States Postal Service, serving as the Guyton Postmaster, and as editor for the National League of Postmasters Magazine.
He passed away at home on December 7, 2019 at 79 years of age.
Over the 17 years the festivals were in operation, a great many fans attended at Mossy Oak, enjoying music under their covered stage, making friends and renewing acquaintances each year.
No word yet from the family about whether they will start back up with the bluegrass next year, or if this may be the end of an era at Mossy Oak Music Park. We will report any updates we obtain.
