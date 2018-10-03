More images from the 2018 WOB

Raleigh Convention Center at the 2018 World of Bluegrass – photo © Frank Baker
Here is an additional gallery of photos from World of Bluegrass, capturing some of the non-musical aspects of the week in Raleigh.
Frank Baker has shorts from the Gig Fair, where any artist can sign up for a brief appointment with major festival promoters – what David Morris calls “Bluegrass Speed Dating” – and some assorted shots of attendees interacting in the Convention Center lobby or simply going about their business.