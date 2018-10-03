More images from the 2018 WOB

Posted on by Frank Baker

Raleigh Convention Center at the 2018 World of Bluegrass – photo © Frank Baker

Here is an additional gallery of photos from World of Bluegrass, capturing some of the non-musical aspects of the week in Raleigh.

Frank Baker has shorts from the Gig Fair, where any artist can sign up for a brief appointment with major festival promoters – what David Morris calls “Bluegrass Speed Dating” – and some assorted shots of attendees interacting in the Convention Center lobby or simply going about their business.

  • Raymond McLain and Blake Williams at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Sir Walter and his banjo at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Bill Knowlton and Howard Parker at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Lobby jam at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • The inimitable Bill Knowlton at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Pete Wernick checks in for the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Rounder booth was busy all week at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • R-Line bus that hauled folks around Raleigh during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Jamie Dailey at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Gabe Hirshfeld checks his schedule at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ramble the Bluegrass Squirrel going down before the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ramble the Bluegrass Squirrel going down before the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ready to start the day during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Red Hat pre-show during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Gabe Hirshfeld and Ned Luberecki during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Cane Mill Road at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Ready to start the day during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Donna Ulisse and Rick Stanley at registration during the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Raleigh Convention Center at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Po' Ramblin' Boys make a pitch at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Appalachian Road Show talks to The Emelin Theater at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Charm City Junction at the Gig Fair at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • FY5 at the Gig Fair at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Mile Twelve chat with promoters at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Cane Mill Road talks to promoters at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Gig Fair at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker
  • Reps from Joe Val listen to a pitch at the 2018 World of Bluegrass - photo © Frank Baker

Share this:

About the Author

Frank Baker

Frank Baker is a photographer based in Pennsylvania with a special passion for bluegrass.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today