Moonshine Man video from Billy Wise & Mountain Time

We’ve written before about Bill Wise and his band, Mountain Time. Wise is a super soulful bluegrass singer of the ultra traditional stripe, who records and performs the music much as it was played in the mountains of Virginia and Kentucky back in the 1950s.
Billy has released a music video for another of the songs on his current album, simply and appropriately titled
Lonesome. It’s for Moonshine Man, a natural for this style written by Cece Dubois, Carmen Didier, and Judy Gorman King. The video finds Wise and the band on stage, mixed with images of the bootlegger’s life, and footage of the moonshine man with his own band.
If you like it lonesome, this is the song for you.
The
Lonesome album is just going into digital distribution, and should be available at your favorite download and streaming sites soon. Radio programmers can get the tracks now at AirPlay Direct.
