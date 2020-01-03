Monroe Mandolin Camp adds new Ambassador program

The Monroe Mandolin Camp, a multi-discipline bluegrass instructional camp dedicated to the music left to us by Bill Monroe, has announced an in-house mentorship program for new students during their 7th annual weekend of workshops in 2020. New attendees will each be paired with a more experienced student to help them get the lay of the land. There will also be 7 youth scholarships offered to the Camp this year.

Camp management is also pleased to announce five first-time instructors within the 2020 faculty: Alan Bibey on mandolin, Richard Bailey on banjo, Cary Black on bass, Casey Campbell on mandolin, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle.

September 16-20 are the dates for Camp this year, with more than 100 classes offered over the five days in mandolin, fiddle, banjo, bass, and guitar. Two new Master Classes have been added for Band Dynamics and Harmony Singing.

When possible, Camp coordinators Mike Compton and Heidi Herzog bring in former Blue Grass Boys as instructors, along with top players in the professional bluegrass world. Special guest instructors this time around include Norman and Nancy Blake, who will host a round table discussion on bluegrass history.

Tuition for MMC runs $525 for all five days, with several discounts available. Full time students (kindergarten through post graduate college) receive $100 off the full price, and there is a $50 discount for those who register in January. There are a variety of meal and accommodation plans for students, or you can elect to stay off site.

Registration is open now, and you can find all details about faculty, scholarships, class schedules, and volunteer opportunities on the MMC web site.